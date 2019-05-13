Zahradil wants a more flexible EU Commission
MEP Jan Zahradil (ODS) told Czech Television on Sunday, that he wanted to see a more flexible, looser and reversible European Union, not one that was telling nation states what to do.
Zahradil is the Chairman of the Alliance of European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), in the EU Parliament, and is the alliance's spitzenkandidat, for the role of President of the EU Commission.
Zahradil added that if the EU pushed for more integration, there was a risk of backlash from the voting public.
