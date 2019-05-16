Thursday, 16 May 2019

Two Škoda models win J.D. Power Award in Germany

Škoda Media |
16 May 2019

The ŠKODA models FABIA and RAPID make the drivers in the small and compact segment the happiest in Germany. These were the findings of the latest 2019 Germany Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) by the market research institute JD Power.

More than 12,500 people took part in Germany's largest motorist survey, which focuses on quality and reliability. This is the third award the FABIA has received from J.D. Power.