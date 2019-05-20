Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"Good judgment comes from experience, and often experience comes from bad judgment." Rita Mae Brown
I guess you could say that this quote comes from the common-sense, facts of life file, but there is a particular reason I chose it. In my work, especially with young people who are in the early stages of their careers, I often find that their expectations are unrealistic as far as their performance goes. Yes, I think it’s wonderful to want to be the best you can possibly be, but it is also important to understand that failures, setbacks, and mistakes are an integral part of one’s life experience and success. I am more interested in what someone learns from a mistake, than what the mistake was. It’s the learning and reflection that allow us to grow and gain valuable insights going forward. Also, the realization that the only people who don’t make mistakes are those who do nothing, can help put things into perspective.
Good luck on your journey!
