Škoda offers first impression of its upgraded Superb model range in teaser video
The countdown is on: in two days' time, the upgraded ŠKODA SUPERB and the new SUPERB SCOUT will celebrate their world premiere.
On the day of the quarter-finals of this year's IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia, the Czech car manufacturer will be presenting its revised SUPERB model range to the public.
As the official main sponsor of the world championship for many years, ŠKODA is using the sporting event as the setting for a vehicle presentation for the first time. With the world premiere imminent, the Czech manufacturer is offering a first impression of its revised SUPERB model range by releasing a teaser video.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.