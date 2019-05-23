Come to the beach to watch ice hockey
The World Championship in ice hockey continues today with quarter-final games. The Czech team will play Germany in Bratislava at 20:15.
The other late game is Finland against Sweden. The afternoon matches will see Russia against USA and Canada versus Switzerland.
You can watch the games at many places in and outside of Prague, including the waterfront recreation area Žluté lázně. There are several big screens set up all over the place. Why not to watch ice hockey from a beach?
