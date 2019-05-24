Saturday, 25 May 2019

BIRD Aerosystems to present its AMPS at IDET in Brno

Prague Daily Monitor |
24 May 2019

BIRD Aerosystems, the leading developer of Airborne Missile Protection Systems (AMPS) and Special Mission Aircraft Solutions (ASIO), will participate in IDET and present its AMPS MD DIRCM installed on the Aeroshield POD, an all-in-one integrated solution for the protection of Governmental VIP widebody aircraft.

Uniquely designed to protect strategic transport and Head of State aircraft and helicopters, BIRD's AMPS is already in operational use by a number of different customers in the region, including the Czech Airforce.

BIRD AMPS will be presented together with European Air Services in Czechoslovak Group Booth #PO38.

The IDET International Defence and Security Technologies Fair is an important defence and security technology show in Central Europe with strong international participation of exhibitors and trade visitors. It will take over the Brno Exhibition Centre on May 29-31.