Getberg developer gives tours of smart home project in Vysoký Újezd
The development company GETBERG, which builds homes in Prague and its vicinity has announced that the first home from their Black Roofs project will be open on Saturday, 25th May to those interested in a tour.
The exclusive project in Vysoký Újezd near Prague will consist of sixteen energy-efficient and technologically advanced homes, which can now be purchased in presale, and already four have been sold.
Black Roofs residence is located in Vysoký Újezd, just a 15-minute drive from Prague. It offers smart housing solutions to families who care about technology, the environment, and living in an advanced and efficient home while also being close to the capital and the airport.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.