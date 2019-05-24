Top Language Jobs Fair in Prague – Bilingual / Multilingual & Expats Recruitment Day
If you speak two or more languages the Top Language Jobs Fair taking place at the Prague Congress Centre on 25th May is a great way to showcase your language skills, and get that new job you are looking for.
At the fair, you’ll have the opportunity to meet recruiters from leading international companies face-to-face, apply for positions and drop your CV with them.
Ideal for graduates who are looking to kick start their career, as well as for experienced professionals looking for a new exciting career path, the fair will host companies looking to recruit for candidates with language skills.
Reasons why you should attend the Top Language Jobs Fair in Prague:
If you speak 2 or more languages to a business level and looking to start a new career.
If you are willing to discuss your current situation and ambitions with HR leaders and recruiters.
If you are looking for advice on your CV.
If you are interested in meeting face-to-face with the people that can potentially be your future co-workers and managers.
If you want to put all chances of getting that dream job you’ve been looking for on your side!
When and Where
The Fair will be held at the Prague Congress Centre (Winter Garden - Ground Floor) - Prague on 25th May – for one day only (10am – 3pm).
E-ticket
FREE e-tickets >> https://fairs.toplanguagejobs.com/2019-prague/
Tickets will also be available at the reception desk on the day of the event.
Additional information:
Languages: All European languages (If you speak Dutch, German, French, Danish, Swedish or Norwegian, your skills will in high demand by recruiters).
Sectors: Mainly Sales, Customer Service, Banking and Finance, Graduate, IT, HR, Gaming/Betting…
Gold Sponsor: CDK Global
