Agent Provocateur opens new location in Prague
Lingerie brand Agent Provocateur opened a new shop in Prague's Old Town in early May. The location houses Agent Provocateur's signature pieces including continuity styles from the Icons collection, as well as seasonal collections for Spring/Summer 19 including the Pleasure Patrol Swimwear collection.
In the years since Agent Provocateur first launched in London in 1994, the brand's shops have built a recognisable visual aesthetic of luxury, sensual pleasure and indulgence, with just a hint of salacious thrill under the creative direction of Sarah Shotton.
The Prague Agent Provocateur's shop floor space is 76m2 and features the AP boudoir style of mirrored fixtures and lace print carpets, meaning clients will feel the full Agent Provocateur experience from the moment they cross the threshold.
A dedicated fitting room space featuring the AP signature pink velvet curtains, offer clients the chance to get to know the entire Agent Provocateur range in comfort and privacy all with the help of our trained Agents.
