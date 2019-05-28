Khamoro Roma festival underway
The 21st edition of world's largest Romani festival, Khamoro, got underway on Sunday. Apart from a large load of music, the week-long event offers theatre performances, Roma literature presentation, exhibitions and workshops.
Kids can look forward to Khamororo Children's Day on Friday, May 31. The stage at Portheimka park will feature young Romani artists and parkour enthusiasts.
The festival peaks on Saturday with a gala concert at SaSaZu featuring, among others, the famous 12-piece Romani Balkan brass band Fanfare Ciocărlia. The much-loved performers' parade in the center of Prague will also take place on Saturday.
For more information visit the festival's home page.
