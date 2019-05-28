Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"History teaches us that men and nations behave wisely once they have exhausted all other alternatives."
-- Abba Eban
This belongs in my group of quotes that should be placed in every room in which a meeting is about to take place. I often marvel at how some people allow a slavish devotion to an ideology or dogma to rob them of common sense, the cornerstone of wisdom. How different discussions could be if ego and bias were replaced by a sincere desire to discover, discover the truth, discover what is truly the best for all parties involved. As Abba Eban’s quote implies, the mistakes brought about by unwise decisions, often bring us back to the beginning to start all over again. Come to think of it, this quote might make a nice reminder as a slide in a PowerPoint deck. Perhaps you will soon have an appropriate opportunity to apply this insight.
Good luck on your journey!
