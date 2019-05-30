Functionalist villa hosts yoga day
Yoga & Special Places Summer Edition is here! This time the event is moving to the functionalist villa at Barrandov hills, where you will find a beautiful terrace with a view, an airy winter garden and a spacious outside garden.
You can look forward to new lessons and new teachers, even from abroad. You can come to one lesson or choose three that attract you the most. Get All Day Pass if you want to stay all day. BBQ and summer drinks will be ready for you.
Yoga & Special Places is a project connecting interesting & unusual places with yoga and highlights the fact that yoga can be practiced anywhere by anyone. Yes, you don't have to be flexible to practice yoga and you don't need a fully equipped studio for that. The goal is to bring a unique experience to every yogi.
Each event is devoted to a charitable purpose. Yoga & Special Places have supported NFDO Krtek, RWTTC, Pomocné Tlapky o.p.s. at previous events. This time they will support Domov pro koně z.s. which serves as a refuge for sick and battered horses.
More information about the event https://www.facebook.com/events/809662182734451/
