Prague Fringe is in full swing
Transformed venues, excited staff, and performers from around the world means that it's all still happening! The Prague Fringe programme has officially taken over venues all around Malá Strana. Audiences are laughing, cheering, and discussing their favourites over drinks as the reviews roll in. There are still three fun-filled days of Fringe remaining so grab a friend and join the fun!
Prague Film Premiere Profiles a Fringe Legend
A new feature-length documentary about Jim Haynes will have it's Czech premiere during the festival. Watch Jim's friends and colleagues discuss his charm, background, and fascinating life story. The Guardian once called him "the founder of the social network" for connecting like-minded artists, and his Sunday dinners in Paris are legendary. Get to know this international arts aficionado onscreen with a film premiere to close out the Fringe on June 1st.
Prague Fringe Cares. #Kafesbabi
Prague Fringe is an event for all generations, and not just parents and children. This year Prague Fringe is partnering with #KafesBabi with special discounts to encourage connecting and spending time with grandparents, both at Fringe shows and at some of our partner cafes and restaurants. Check out our blog for all the details and enjoy a multi-generational day of Fringe fun!
Here is more
https://www.praguefringe.com/programme/
