British music takes over Karlín
The 16th edition of United Islands of Prague takes place on Friday and Saturday in the Karlín district. This year's festival is under the banner of "British Editon" and will be bringing the most interesting of young British music.
The headliners are The Sherlocks and Husky Loops, who have previously performed with such stars as the Arctic Monkeys and Placebo. In addition, there will be countless other musical discoveries from around the world.
One of the festival's main program lines this year will be the Island of Freedom celebrating the 30th anniversary since the fall of the Iron Curtain and the Czech Art Freedom Stage.
Yet more stages will bring a fully loaded program. One of them is the Radio 1 stage, which will also be broadcasting a live stream throughout the whole day. Another traditional favorite is the Czech Radio Jazz stage, located this year at Lyčkovo Square.
The event center will be Křižíkova Street, which will transform into a pedestrian zone with a number of different activities during the festival weekend. There will also be stands of non-profit organizations and a show of trabants.
And since June 1st is when we celebrate children, the festival has prepared a number of fun activities for the young visitors. The celebration will begin at 10 in the morning at Karlínské náměstí with the performance of the popular Bombarďak trio. Kids can look forward to the street puppet theater Na Kolečku, face painting, creative workshops and more.
