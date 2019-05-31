Kids' Day with the Prague Lions
The Prague Lions continue their season this weekend at home against the Pilsen Patriots. The Prague Lions come into the game with six wins and no loses, which puts them in first place in the division. The Patriots currently have two wins and four losses yet remain in playoff contention. The Prague Lions lead the league in both team offense and team defense, and rank high in other team and individual statistical categories.
The Lions offense is lead by Michael Hayes, who currently leads the league in passing and is second in rushing yards per game. He passes the ball to a talented corps of receivers consisting of Marek Suchy, Jiri Kohout, David Hlavacek, and Archie Stevens, most of whom rank in the top ten in a number of statistical categories.
The Lions defense, coordinated by Dan Disch, has been stifling opponents all season. Newcomer Griffin Wiegl, with one game under his belt, leading tackler Tomas Pazourek, and the rest of the Lions defense look to cause problems for a talented Patriots offense.
Kids under the age of 15 have free admission to the game.
In addition to the game, Timmy White will be performing the halftime show. (https://youtu.be/HREUJlMogmo)
There will be food at the game, as well as cold beer from Lužiny Pivovar and coffee from Candycane coffee.
Tickets available for pre-purchase at bit.ly/LIOvsPAT or at the gate.
Check out the invitation on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/697912573970698/
