Wednesday, 5 June 2019

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
3 June 2019

"In great affairs men show themselves as they wish to be seen; in small things they show themselves as they are."  Nicholas Chamfort

This is such a wonderful, insightful and useful quote. Here’s how I use it today, which may be of help to you. The “great affairs” Chamfort talks about are generally public meetings and presentations, or interviews, which can shed some light on a person’s character, but the things I look for are how someone treats a waiter, or a shop assistant, or, better yet, how they act behind the steering wheel of a car. These “small Things”, including how they interact with subordinates, speak volumes about who someone really is. These are the things that cannot be easily disguised, because to someone who sees themselves as being very important, these are trivial matters of no consequence. If they only knew…

Good luck on your journey!