Wednesday, 5 June 2019

"Biggest ever" demonstration against PM Babiš set for today

Prague Daily Monitor |
4 June 2019

Another demonstration organized by the initiative Million Moments for Democracy is set to take place on Wenceslas Square today. Organizers expect 100,000 people from all over the country to attend, saying it might be the biggest public protest since 1989.

Protesters will call for resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Justice Minister Marie Benešová. She was appointed shortly after the police recommended Babiš's indictment in April over alleged fraud involving EU funds. Protesters worry she might try to influence the case.

They will also call on Babiš to return millions of euros that the company he founded, Agrofert, gained in European subsidies. According to last week's preliminary EU Audit, Czech PM is in conflict of interest over EU funds paid to Agrofert.