Prague to have The Flow Building
Next year, a new glass building will be erected on the corner of Wenceslas Square and Opletalova Street. Developer Flow East announced the site will be called The Flow Building.
Explaining the thinking behind the new name, James Woolf, chief executive of Flow East, said: "Prague has once again established itself as one of Europe's great capitals, receiving flows of investment, trade, people, technology, ideas and creativity from all over the world. We wanted to capture this spirit of these currents running ceaselessly through the city with our new building on Václavské náměstí."
When completed in 2020, the building will provide three floors of retail and seven floors of energy-efficient and sustainable office space.
Flow East has owned Václavské náměstí 47 since 1994. Demolition of the original building from 1880 started two years ago. Preservationists opposed the demolition, and had several protests as well as petitions. Flow East claimed the building had structural problems and was not architecturally significant.
