Moi Tran - Reconfiguring the Value of Sadness
You are invited to join Vietnamese Artist Moi Tran to discuss the position of the Vietnamese Diaspora in the Czech Republic and discuss the journey of Vietnamese migrants to Eastern European countries.
This open room talk will offer a space to collectively unpack thoughts around Diaspora and 'appearance zones' in countries of settlement. The complex relationship between communities of settlement and the Vietnamese Diaspora presents an individual and collective pressure between two opposing points - National and Global, Native and Foreign, First and Second generation, Tradition and Modernity. Can we deconstruct the conceptual and geographical borders to challenge the traditional definitions of Diaspora?
For this event there is a focus on the Vietnamese community who have settled in Prague. People from both communities are invited to join in this conversation.
The event takes place at Display Gallery (Dittrichova 9, Prague 2) on Friday, June 7. It will start with Tran's performance "Burning to the End" at 6:30 and the discussion with the artist will follow from 7. The event will be in English and entry is free.
Moi Tran, Born in Vietnam with Chinese Heritage.
A refugee of the Vietnam War, her work examines the effects of Dis/placement and narratives in Diaspora. In an ever-evolving negotiation she calls this process the 'Eternal detour of identity'. An Artist, Researcher and Designer based in the UK exploring intersections between Contemporary Art and Performance. Tran constructs geo-political intimacy as sites of knowledge production and uses improvisation and duration to investigate alternative ideas of protest. Her work explores relationships within the domain of immediate intimacy and experiences of visibility in spaces of appearance. Tran composes 'narrative scenarios' to explore acts that govern our economy of presence to discuss the social geography of individual and relational identity.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.