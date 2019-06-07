Not just music to take over Prague streets this weekend
The biggest music festival in the streets of Prague begins today. In it's 4th year, the Prague Music Festival will offer over 500 performances and 200 artists at more than 50 locations in the city on Friday and Saturday.
It won't be only about music. Other artists and theatre ensembles will take part, including Cirk La Putyka, VerTeDance and Spitfire Company. You will see some well-known artists like Beata Hlavenkova and Ondrej Ruml as well as young up-and-coming talents.
All of them have decided to support the festival's idea and express their support for street art on five large music stages, a separate theatre scene and more than 40 busker points. Visit the festival website for more information.
One of the main stages will be located on Karlovo namesti and while there you can take a look at what the local designers have to offer. The MINT Market will be there on Saturday and Sunday.
Perhaps listening to music will make you wanna dance. Well, you should check out the programme of Tanec Praha, the annual international dance festival that has started this week and will offer three weeks of continuous movement, dance, workshops and discussions. And not only in the capital, but throughout the whole country. How about a workshop of traditional African dance of Ghana? Don't miss your chance.
Feel more like running? You can join the global movement Run For The Oceans and raise awareness about the marine plastic polution. The event starts on Saturday and you can register through the Runtastic app. For every kilometer recorded 1 dollar is paid towards fighting plastic waste. The centre of the event is on Strelecky ostrov. Click here for more information.
The 16th Prague's Museum Night takes place on Saturday. Many Prague's museums and galleries, more than you can visit in one night, will open doors to public, including the newly reconstructed historical building of the National Museum on Wenceslas Square. And that's not it. There will be concerts, guided tours, workshops, dance performances, culinary events and activities for kids.
The weather should be nice so enjoy the weekend!
