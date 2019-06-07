Prague Lions play Pardubice Stallions
The Prague Lions American Football Club are coming off yet another Paddock League victory. The Lions nearly shut out the visiting Patriots 58-8. Receivers Marek Suchy and Lukas Kadlec and tight end Archie Stevens each scored a pair of touchdowns, with running back Ondrej Kofron and quarterback Mike Hayes each adding a touchdown of their own. Mike Hayes led the passing attack with six touchdown passes. Lukas Kadlec added eight extra points and the punt return team scored a safety in the first quarter of play.
The Patriots, who came into the game without the support of their two American import players, managed to score a touchdown late in the game when Martin Loukota hauled in a pass from quarterback Zach Lewis.
The Lions face a tough test this weekend at home against the Pardubice Stallions. The Stallions are currently 4-3 and in second place in the division. The Stallions rank in the top half of the league in both total offense and total defense and will bring a particularly dangerous passing attack to Prague on Saturday.
The Prague Lions would like to invite you to the game against the Pardubice Stallions this Saturday, 8 June at 14:00 at Sportovní Centrum Univerzita Karlova, located at Bruslařská 1132, in Hostivař. In addition to the game, we will have food, beer, and coffee for you to enjoy. The halftime show will be performed by Sebastian.
American football has a long history in the Czech Republic
The first game was played by American liberating forces at the end of World War Two. The Prague Lions are the original American football team in the Czech Republic. Founded in 1991, the first practices took place in Letna Park after a few guys saw a game on television. In the absence of actual football equipment, guys practiced in hockey pads.
The Prague Lions are one of the most successful teams in the Czech Republic, having won four Czech Bowls, numerous Junior Czech Bowls, and various other competitions. The Prague Lions also lead the way in developing the game, being the first team in the country to field a U19 program, U15 program, and, this spring were the first, along with Pribram, to play a game at the U12 level.
The Prague Lions, and the Czech Association of American Football has grown substantially from those humble beginnings to 26 adult men's teams competing across four divisions this spring. In addition to the men's competition, the Czech Association also has a women's competition, junior development teams at multiple age levels, and competitive flag football teams, as well as national teams.
The 2019 season will conclude with Czech Bowl XXVI in mid July. Date, time, and location are to be announced.
