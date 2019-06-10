Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"Never go out to meet trouble. If you will just sit still, nine cases out of ten someone will intercept it before it reaches you."
Calvin Coolidge
I love the common-sense and calm this quote always inspires in me. It reminds me of how often we react so quickly to some things and, by doing so, make them more difficult. Many times, just remembering to take a breath, step back and let the mental chaos and ego subside before acting or speaking, we can allow for what Coolidge refers to as an “interception” of some sort.
Good luck on your journey!
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.