Wednesday, 12 June 2019

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
10 June 2019

"Never go out to meet trouble. If you will just sit still, nine cases out of ten someone will intercept it before it reaches you."       

Calvin Coolidge

I love the common-sense and calm this quote always inspires in me. It reminds me of how often we react so quickly to some things and, by doing so, make them more difficult. Many times, just remembering to take a breath, step back and let the mental chaos and ego subside before acting or speaking, we can allow for what Coolidge refers to as an “interception” of some sort.

Good luck on your journey!