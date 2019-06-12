Theatre, music and beer along Vltava
The Open Air Festival Arena, founded three years ago by Forman Brothers' Theatre, starts today at the Smíchov embankment at the railway bridge. It's the festival of theatre, new circus, music and contemporary visual art.
Circus Trottola, one of the most famous circus ensembles, will come to Prague with its brand new show "Campana". The French Atelier Lefeuvre & André will offer the world pre-premiere of "Parbleu!" There is also Circus Ronaldo coming from Belgium with a performance full of food "La Cucina dell'Arte" or the Prague premiere of Matěj Forman's "Šťastný princ".
Apart from theatre performances the festival program includes workshops and concerts, and entrance to the area is free of charge.
Up the river on the opposite side of Vltava in Žluté lázně a talent music contest starts today. Around 50 students of local music schools are competing in 9 rounds throughout the summer. A panel of judges will choose the winner in September. Concerts of renowned Czech artists will accompany the talent show. Čechomor and Balage Band will play today, followed by Bára Poláková on June 26 and Support Lesbiens on July 10.
The embankment on Rašínovo nábřeží will be the place to go for beer on Friday and Saturday. The annual Pivo na Náplavce festival will feature 50 breweries and more than 150 craft beers.
