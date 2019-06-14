Respect Festival brings two days of world music to Holešovice
The annual open-air festival of world music is back. The 22nd edition again takes place in the grounds of the Volnočasové centrum Holešovice this weekend.
Saturday's program will start at 2pm with a show of Debashish Bhattacharya Trio from India. It will be followed by musicians from Romania, Izrael and Africa. Sunday's line-up features, for example, a US gospel trio Como Mamas or the six-voice and percussion collective from France, San Salvador.
There will be entertainment for children between the concerts. Vaclav Strasser will show his bubble blowing skills. Libor Vesely will let the kids climb his helicopter installations. Carver Matej will bring his beautiful wooden carousel.
Visit the festival website for complete program.
