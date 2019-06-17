Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves."
Sir Edmund Hillary
To me, there is something very special when someone, who has achieved greatness, finds a way to convert their achievement into a common-sense insight that we all can use in our daily lives. Sir Edmund’s quote is such a wonderful example of this. There is such great power in conquering our own “mountains” in life, whether they are things we must overcome, confront, or have the courage to attempt. This quote always reminds me that the greatest source of strength and self-confidence comes from within each and every one of us.
Good luck on your mountain climbing!
