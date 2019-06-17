Monday, 17 June 2019

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
17 June 2019

"It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves."

Sir Edmund Hillary

To me, there is something very special when someone, who has achieved greatness, finds a way to convert their achievement into a common-sense insight that we all can use in our daily lives. Sir Edmund’s quote is such a wonderful example of this. There is such great power in conquering our own “mountains” in life, whether they are things we must overcome, confront, or have the courage to attempt. This quote always reminds me that the greatest source of strength and self-confidence comes from within each and every one of us.

Good luck on your mountain climbing!