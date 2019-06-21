American footbal: Prague Lions last regular season game
The Prague Lions host their final regular season game of the year this Saturday against the Ústi nad Labem Blades. The Lions are coming off their first loss of the season, a hard fought 56-52 shootout to the Pardubice Stallions. The Blades come into the game also losing their most recent game, 40-28 to the Pilsen Patriots.
The Lions look to rebound and gain some momentum going into the playoffs. The Blades hope to finish their season on a high note as they finish their season and turn their attention towards the next.
The game on Saturday is #LIONation Day! The Lions want to honor their fanbase, LIONation, and thank them for all of their support this season. The Lions want to recognize a big part of their family and have dedicated this last regular season game to them, the fans.
In addition to some great football, the Lions will have great food, cold beer, and coffee for your enjoyment. Bring out the family and enjoy a great afternoon of football and fun!
Mark your calendars! The Prague Lions will host a semi final playoff game on FRIDAY 5 July. Take advantage of the holiday and come join us for some playoff football! Check the Prague Lions Facebook page for details and updates!
