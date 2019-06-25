Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"It’s better to be slapped in the face by the truth than kissed by a lie."
Professor George Kohlrieser, IMD
This concise, clear-headed, and powerful message is high on my list of “welcome to reality” quotes. Here’s what Professor Kohlrieser is saying to me: Be ever vigilant in your search for the truth and go beyond the surface, question your initial impression—critical thing skills may be your most important ally in business and in life and confirmation bias can be your most formidable foe. Think about it for a moment. Many times, in our exuberance to confirm a bias or to get supporting data for something we really want to happen and are projecting our desired outcome into, we step away from the “slap” for the comfort of the “kiss”, only to discover our misjudgment too late. Who ever thought intentionally looking for a slap in the face could be so helpful.
Good luck on your journey!
