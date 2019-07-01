Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"Being a professional is doing the things you know need to be done, even on the days you don't feel like doing them." Anonymous
This is a quote I would nominate for screen-saver status. Just think about how tempting it is at times to put something off, or not to do it at all for one excuse or another. The problem is, believe it or not, you aren’t the only one who realizes what you have done. This is how brands are built as a professional. This is how people get chosen (or not chosen) for important assignment and promotions—because they continually demonstrate who they really are by the accumulation of repetitive behavior. They can either be counted on to do what needs to be done, the way it needs to be done, or they can’t. Period. Building a strong brand is not accomplished by sporadic behavior, no matter how good it is. A strong brand is created by diligent, steady progress, and having the discipline to be a true professional. Come to think of it, you might want to give this quote a try as a screen saver.
Good luck on your journey!
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.