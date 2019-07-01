Wednesday, 3 July 2019

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
1 July 2019

"Being a professional is doing the things you know need to be done, even on the days you don't feel like doing them."  Anonymous

This is a quote I would nominate for screen-saver status. Just think about how tempting it is at times to put something off, or not to do it at all for one excuse or another. The problem is, believe it or not, you aren’t the only one who realizes what you have done. This is how brands are built as a professional. This is how people get chosen (or not chosen) for important assignment and promotions—because they continually demonstrate who they really are by the accumulation of repetitive behavior. They can either be counted on to do what needs to be done, the way it needs to be done, or they can’t. Period. Building a strong brand is not accomplished by sporadic behavior, no matter how good it is. A strong brand is created by diligent, steady progress, and having the discipline to be a true professional. Come to think of it, you might want to give this quote a try as a screen saver.

Good luck on your journey!