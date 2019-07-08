Don't Miss: Bohemia Jazz Fest, rooftop cinema and Prosecco
Bohemia JazzFest on Monday (and Tuesday)
Two evenings in a row, musicians from all over the world will gather at Staroměstské náměstí to awaken the narrow streets of the Old Town with enticing sounds of jazz. The admission is free.
Seven Years in Tibet (1997) on Tuesday
A part of Retrokino open-air cinema cycle, screenings of which take place on the rooftop of Fairtrade Palace. Ideal for those, who want to rediscover the retro classics in a new atmosphere. Since the venue has limited capacity, online reservations are recommended.
Prosecco & Wine at Anděl Pedestrian Zone on Wednesday
A gastronomic festivity that, apart from bubbles and wine, will also include a wide variety of appetizers to choose from - Greek olives, Italian pizzas, Spanish tapas and more! It would be difficult to leave the venue hungry (and thirsty/sober).
Kid on Thursday
A multi-national circus performance organized by Jatka78 and held in DOX+ art space, which traces the parallel between childhood and the state of being lost. As per the event's website: "Being a child, just as being lost, is considered a transition between a starting point and a point of arrival. But if being lost was the destination, how would we react?!"
Across Africa 2019 on Friday
Hosted by Humanitas Afrika, this event will be held in the House of National Minorities and will involve lectures and discussions dedicated to international relations of African countries, primarily with countries of Eastern Europe.
About the author:
Narmin is a literature student from Baku, Azerbaijan, for whom moving to the Czech Republic has become a great source for inspiration.
