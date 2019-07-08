Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
“His problem is that he is a checkers player in a chess world.” Anonymous
Isn’t the imagery wonderful in this quote? Can’t you just imagine the consequences brought about by this situation? The intricacies of the game of checkers notwithstanding, one gets an immediate sense of this quote’s meaning. And yet, it would be difficult for me to count the number of times I witness this mentality in working with leaders who are very transactional in their approach to business and relationships. They miss completely the long-term perspective required of leaders today. The era of simple, straight-forward transactions has long since passed and the future belongs to those who invest the time, energy, and thought into appreciating, and mastering, the complexities, and benefits of long-term thinking. So, here’s my question, “How would those around you—those who know you best—describe your style in this context?” Time to up your game?
Good luck on your journey!
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.