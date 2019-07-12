Don't Miss: Prague's Picnic, French Market and lakeside performances
MOVIES: Šary Vary
This weekend, lovers of cinema have an opportunity to catch up with the movies shown during Karlovy Vary film festival through an event known as Šary Vary. Šary Vary “echoes” its grander predecessor, Karlovy Vary, by bringing its films to different Czech cities, one of which is Prague. The screenings are happening in Světozor, Kino Aero and Bio Oko.
The program is available here.
EXHIBITIONS: A Cool Breeze at Rudolfinum
The exhibition A Cool Breeze held at Rudolfinum till the 11th of August becomes a highlight of this weekend. The exhibition, consisting of seventeen installations created by international artists, focuses on the subject of the human body, its representation in art, within mass media, and in the context of issues apt in our times, such as violence. Abstract, bizarre, and haunting. For more information, click here.
MARKETS: French Market at Kampa
This market, operating from 10.07 till 14.07, with its joyful and friendly atmosphere à la française, and French melodies filling Kampa promises to be charming. You can try sparkling wines from different regions of France, traditional Macarons, and oysters from Normandy and Brittany. Bon appetit!
More information is available here.
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES: Prague’s Picnic at Střelecký Island
Do you want to go for a picnic but are feeling lazy getting ready for one? Then, Prague’s Picnic happening both on Saturday and Sunday is an ideal option for you. Food stalls selling international cuisine will save you from preparing and carrying snacks and sandwiches, and even blankets and picnic baskets can be rented on-site!
For more information, click here.
SPORTS: Non-traditional Sports Festival Žluté Lázně
Have you ever heard of Spike Ball, Kanjamu, Cornhole or Mölkky? If no, then the Non-Traditional Sports Festival hosted at Žluté Lázně on the 14th of July is a good way to familiarize yourself with these unusual sports. And if you are a fan or a player, do not hesitate to participate.
Click here for details.
OUTSIDE OF PRAGUE: Colors of Summer 2019 (Barvy Léta 2019) at Poděbrady lake
This colorful festival happening on Friday and Saturday at the lakeside will include performances of local artists as well as accompanying activities suitable both for children and adults. Poděbrady lake (Jezero Poděbrady) is located about fifteen minutes walk from the center of Poděbrady town, which can be easily reached by car or train if coming from Prague.
Link to Facebook event.
P.S. Weather forecasts are predicting rains this weekend, but don’t let them scare you! Take your umbrellas with you and enjoy the outdoor activities and the versatile Prague summer in full.
