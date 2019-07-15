Don't Miss: Concert in planetarium, yoga in convent
Food’n’Film at Manifesto Market on MONDAY
The screening of Yorgos Lanthimos’ award-winning movie The Favourite at Manifesto! Chilled atmosphere, a variety of food and drinks, and freshly-made popcorn - a great way to start the week.
For more information click here.
Prague Street Theatre Festival - Behind the Door on TUESDAY
A festival of street theatre that will take place between the 15th and 18th of July. Every day of the festival will start with a colorful parade of artists - jugglers, dancers, and acrobats, who will march through the streets of the city before shifting to Holešovice Exhibition Grounds, where the actual performances will begin.
The full program is available here.
Biosphere + INTI on WEDNESDAY
A concert in Prague Planetarium! A combination of Norwegian ambiance music and space projections by INTI - a truly cosmic experience.
More information is available here.
Anežka Live! Yoga session on THURSDAY
Those, who would like to relieve the stress of the previous weekdays, will have a chance to do so by joining a free morning yoga session that will be held in the gardens of Convent of St. Agnes of Bohemia. No reservation is required, however, do not forget to bring your own mat.
More information is available here.
A day of Latvian music on FRIDAY
We announce this Friday the day of Latvian music for two events dedicated to the musical culture of this country will take place at the same time. Those who prefer to stay outdoors can join Pikniks ar Putniem at Letná - a picnic, which will involve traditional singing and dancing as well as meeting with Latvian folk group Putni and Prague-based Krusa. Those who would rather stay indoors can stop by JazzDock to listen to a fiery Latvian rockabilly band, The Swamp Shakers.
Links to the events:
Pikniks ar Putniem
The Swamp Shakers
