Don't Miss: Manifesto opening, Greek party and Folklore Days
TASTING: Vínečko Fest - Wine and Bubbles at Náplavka
If this Saturday promises to be too hot for you, don’t worry - you will have a chance to cool yourself down at Náplavka, where different vendors will be offering a wide range of sparkling wines, proseccos, cocktails, and lemonades for tasting.
More information is available here.
MARKETS: Manifesto Vol. II - Smíchov
The day has come. After the success of Manifesto market at Florenc, the opening of its “sibling” is very much expected. 2 bars, 6 shops, DJs, and the all-weekend long beer serving - don’t miss!
More info is available here.
MUSIC: Prague Folklore Days
The 14th edition of this international festival, where people from different countries will gather in Prague to share the treasures of their folklore. The program of the event includes traditional dancing, singing, and multigenre performances from all over the world.
Click here for more information.
MOVIES: Forman vs. Forman at Kasárna Karlín
Screening of a documentary dedicated to the life and work of the Czech-American director Miloš Forman in the open-air cinema in Kasárna Karlín.
More info is available here.
PARTY: Mykonos White Party at the Duplex Rooftop
The biggest Greek party in Prague, which promises to bring in the exotic atmosphere of the sunny shores of Mykonos island. During the event, traditional Greek meals and drinks will be offered. Important to remember: this event has a dress code - all-white clothing is preferred.
Link to the Facebook event here.
