Don't Miss: Lucerna Rooftop, balfolk and ukulele
- The opening of Lucerna Rooftop on MONDAY. This summer, the rooftop has, again, been turned into a multifunctional venue for exhibitions, talks, discussions, workshops, and other cultural events. All this, of course, is accompanied by the stunning views of Prague that one can observe from there.
- Balfolk open-air dancing lesson in front of the Congress Center at Vyšehrad on TUESDAY.
Not sure what Balfolk is? Think you cannot dance? The event promises to explain and to teach everything in a fun and easy manner.
- An adventurous trip to the North Pole with Sasha, the main character of the charming French animated movie Tout en Haut du monde, or Long Way North, that will be screened on WEDNESDAY. Venue: MeetFactory’s Summer Cinema Zed’. Admission free.
- Vegetarian/vegan pop-up street food market organized by Bis.tro on THURSDAY in Kasárna Karlín. The menu will be announced closer to the date and will include a variety of burgers, hot dogs, noodles, sweets, and whatnot.
- The “roving” day of the 7th Czech Ukulele Festival on FRIDAY. Starting from the valleys of Divoká Šarka, the festival will move to its this year’s venue, Únětický Pivovar in Únětice, a short drive away from Prague. The main idea of the festival is to bring ukulele music to places where it has not yet gained popularity. The event can also be a good tip for the weekend.
