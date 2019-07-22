Monday, 22 July 2019

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

By Pepper de Callier | Prague Leadership Institute |
22 July 2019

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Proverb

What a wonderful reminder of one of the most important skills a leader, or for that matter followers, too, need to master in order to achieve lasting, sustainable results. It’s a skill that is finally being given the importance it deserves. Without it, there can be no cohesion for a team, no trust, no drive to achieve more than was thought possible. The skill this proverb speaks to is building lasting relationships based on respect, caring, and trust. Mastering this skill (and it can be learned) is what will differentiate you as a leader, as well as a follower. It is one of those things that will ensure your future success and professional fulfillment. Go far. Go together.

