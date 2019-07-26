Don't Miss: Swim & Swing and have a drink
MOVIES: Short Film Factory #9 - Free Outdoor Kino Festival
On Saturday, join the short film marathon on the board of the Kino Boat (Kinolod’). The screening will take place once the darkness falls, and in case of bad weather, it will be moved inside the boat. This is an event for those who have nowhere to rush, and who want to enjoy summer evenings and nights in full.
Link to Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2358879584383897
MARKETS: Art Market by UMtrh
Organized by UMtrh on Saturday and Sunday, this event promises a rich program: you can listen to local musicians, observe artists in the process of creating their works, and, of course, join the market, where a variety of hand-made goods will be presented. The event is kids-friendly - in fact, the youngest visitors have activities planned and prepared specifically for them.
Link to Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1229918937167062/
TASTING: Taste of Italy
After hosting an event dedicated to French culture and cuisine, Kampa will serve as a venue for yet another similar festival. This weekend, the island will turn into Italy in miniature, replicating the unique atmosphere of this charming country, and presenting the best traditions of its cuisine.
More information is available here: http://butterfly-agency.cz/akce-koncerty/chu-italie-2019/
DANCE: Swing & Swim at Biotop Radotín
Located in Prague 16, the public swimming pool Biotop Radotín hosts special events every second Sunday of the month. This time, the visitors can expect a swing performance by a local band, Swing Mustard. Swimming and swinging - a recipe for a perfect Sunday!
Link to Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/826044071109924/?event_time_id=826044087...
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES: Sbíráme 60 tun odpadu #PlasticFreeJuly
The main aim of the participants of this environmental activity is to collect 60 tons of garbage. This Saturday, their object of cleaning is a park Modřanská rokle. Everyone interested is welcome to take part - one would only need a bag for collecting garbage and a bit of enthusiasm.
Link to Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2383875725004409/
OUTSIDE OF PRAGUE: Wine at Chateau Letovice
This event is suitable for true wine gourmands, who wish to overtake a weekend trip outside of Prague. Located three-hours drive away from Prague, Chateau Letovice hosts a sophisticated wine festival this Saturday. 30 vendors will present their products, to give the visitors a taste of the best wines they can possibly try in the Czech Republic.
More information is available here: http://www.vinonazamku.com/
