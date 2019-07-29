Tuesday, 30 July 2019

Don't Miss: Yoga Session, Latino Night and Circus Brothers

By Narmin Ismiyeva | Prague Daily Monitor |
29 July 2019

Reduced Visibility of Ordinary Things on MONDAY. This exhibition, an outburst of anarchist creativity and radical expression, takes place at DOX contemporary center.
Click on the link for more information.

The performance of Circus Brothers and Mr. Cocoman & The Solid Vibes on TUESDAY in Cross Club. These two local bands will liven up the evening with the fiery sounds of Balcan and reggae music!
More info and tickets are available here.

Yoga Session with Prague Yoga Collective on WEDNESDAY. An English-friendly, donation-based yoga lesson in one of the most beautiful parks in Prague - Stromovka!
Link to Facebook event.

A summer cinema session in Kasárna Karlín on THURSDAY. This time, screened at the venue will be Wes Anderson’s deliciously ironic The Grand Budapest Hotel.
Link to Facebook event.

Latino Night (Fiesta Latina) on FRIDAY. Organized by Salsa Praha Communita in Maracas Café Bar, this all-night-long salsa and bachata dancing event can be a perfect way to set the weekend off going.
Link to Facebook event.