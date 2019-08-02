Don't Miss: Raw food, wine tasting and Holi Open Air
FESTIVALS: Holi Open Air Prague
A Czech version of the famous South Asian festival of love and colors will take place on Střelecký Island on Saturday. Come celebrate the biggest outburst of colors, love, and merriment of the season!
For more info, click on the link:
https://www.prague.eu/en/event/16588/holi-open-air-praha
MUSIC: UMG Jam Session
Those who fancy some jazz on a Sunday evening might be interested in joining the jazz session by Taras Voloschuk at U Malého Glena restaurant.
More info is available here:
https://goout.net/en/other-events/umg-jam-session-taras-voloshchuk/vatid...
TASTING: Czech Wines at Náplavka
This event, happening on Sunday at beautiful Náplavka will give its visitors an opportunity to try and purchase a wide range of locally produced wines from different regions including Litoměřice, Most, Mělník, and others.
For more info, click on the link:
https://www.prague.eu/en/event/23564/czech-wines-at-naplavka
CULINARY: Raw Food Festival
Can raw food be inspirational? The festival of raw food that will take place in Cross Club on Saturday will prove that it definitely can! The visitors can try different samples of raw food, as well as listen to lectures and participate in workshops related to the topic.
Link to Facebook event:
https://www.prague.eu/en/event/22136/raw-food-festival
SPORT: Seicha Yoga Fest
On Sunday, Kasárna Karlín together with Seicha Matcha CZ will host two open-air yoga sessions. For keeping up the energy, each of the participants will receive a bottle of matcha tea. Otherwise, the bar will be available in the vicinity, for those who would want to freshen up.
Link to Facebook event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/703983890046626/?active_tab=about
OUTSIDE OF PRAGUE: Studnice Fest 2019
This music festival takes place in the forest grounds encircling the town Hlinsko v Čechách, two-hour drive or train ride away from Prague. The festival starts on Friday and goes on till Saturday evening featuring a number of local bands. The visitors will have access to the camping site provided at the venue, as well as to the bar with refreshments, and a playground for kids.
More info is available here:
https://www.studnicefest.cz/
