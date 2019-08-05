Don't Miss: Pride, Shakespeare and Tropical Beats
PARADES: Prague Pride
The opening of Prague Pride 2019 festival on MONDAY. The most colorful and unconventional festival in town will start with an opening concert and a kick-off party.The full program of the festival is available here: https://praguepride.com/en/festival/programme
MUSIC: Jazz
The performance of Phum Viphurit in Jazz Dock on TUESDAY. Come to listen to the fresh mixture of alternative indie-folk and neo-soul by this young and talented artist. More info is available here: https://www.jazzdock.cz/en/koncert/phum-viphurit-on-tour
FOOD: Specialties at Andel
Specialities at Andel on WEDNESDAY. The visitors of the Anděl pedestrian zone will have a chance to try food from all over the world offered by more than 30 vendors. The choices will vary from Balcan yogurts and cheese to homemade pasta, from French wines to Greek olives, and from Czech honey to Vietnamese and Mexican spices. For more info, click on the link: https://www.prague.eu/en/event/23976/specialities-at-andel?back=1
THEATER: Summer Shakespeare Festival
The opening of the second stage at The Summer Shakespeare Festival 2019 on THURSDAY. The shows staged here are The Merry Wives of Windsor, Much Ado About Nothing, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Most of the performances are in Czech with English subtitles, while some of them feature foreign artists and are in English. More info is available here: https://www.shakespeare.cz/en/welcome-to-summer-shakespeare-festival-201...
MUSIC: Summer Tropical Beats
Summer Tropical Beats 2019 at Smíchovská Náplavka on FRIDAY. Starting on the 9th of August and lasting throughout the weekend, this party will include open classes, shows, and all-night-long dancing. Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba - what’s your favourite? Link to Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/498607017330819/
