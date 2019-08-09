Don't Miss: Jewish monuments, Beats, and SWAP Prague Market
DINING: Wine & Street Food Fest + Festival of (Ice) Delicacies
The two interconnected festivals will take place in Prague Exhibition Grounds (Vystaviště Holešovice) throughout the weekend. After trying street food and wine, the visitors can ‘spoil’ themselves with some ice-cream or ice-based drinks and sweets.
For more info click here: https://www.prague.eu/en/event/24259/wine-street-food-fest or here: https://www.prague.eu/en/event/24443/festival-of-ice-delicacies-festival...
CULTURE: Day of Jewish Monuments
This Sunday those interested in Jewish culture and history will have a great chance to widen their knowledge and gain new experience - some of the monuments of Jewish culture around the Czech Republic will have free admission. In Prague, in particular, the Jerusalem Synagogue is participating in this event.
More info is available here: https://www.prague.eu/en/event/24458/day-of-jewish-monuments
PARTY: Harmony & Nite vibes open-air: DJ SO
This event happening on Saturday might attract people for different reasons. Those who start partying early would be satisfied - the event begins at 3 PM. Those who enjoy parties in unusual places would be happy to discover that the venue for the event is Braník’s Tank. Finally, the fans of techno and/or Japanese artist DJ SO will have a chance to listen to their favourite music.
Link to Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1587579308046019/
MOVIES: Beats - Summer Cinema in front of Cross Club
This Saturday, open-air cinema in front of Cross Club will be screening Beats, the recent coming-of-age drama set in Scotland in 1994.
Link to facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/702836103497954/
MARKETS: SWAP PragueMarket - August Edition
Would you like to refresh your wardrobe but don’t know where to start? Or, maybe, you want to get rid of some of your clothes? The clothes swap organized by PragueMarket on Sunday serves both of these purposes.
The Swap rules can be found on the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2888537051372201/
