Don't Miss: Barrel organ players, skywalking and Prague Burlesque
Food n’ Film at Manifesto Florenc on MONDAY. Manifesto resumes its summer cinema sessions starting off with Jonah Hill’s directional debut movie Mid90s.
More info is available here:
https://www.manifesto.city/home-en/culture-n-events/2019/8/12/foodn-film...
An international meeting of barrel organ players on TUESDAY. Musicians specializing in barrel organ will come together to play at different venues among which are St. Nicholas Church, Czech Museum of Music and Kampa island.
More information is available here: https://www.nm.cz/poradame/akce/flasinet-zije1
Skywalking above the Vltava on WEDNESDAY. This event symbolically opens the famous circus festival Letní Letná. Tatiana-Mosio Bongoga, an artist from French Cie Basinga troupe will attempt to walk the tight rope stretched over the Vltava from the Faculty of Law to Letná at a height of 35 meters. The show promises to be remarkable.
For more info, click here: https://letniletna.cz/en/performances/a-skywalk-over-the-vltava/
A concert of Czech band Dukla in the Přístav 18600 riverside bar on THURSDAY. The visitors will be able to enjoy music along with drinks, snacks, and the relaxed atmosphere of Přístav. The entry is voluntary.
More information is available here:
https://goout.net/en/concerts/dukla/tgbme/+qhtrm/
The Prague Burlesque Show on FRIDAY. Want to finish the work week and start the weekend with a touch of madness and frivolity? This almost-legendary burlesque show is a perfect opportunity to do so.
More info and tickets are available here:
https://goout.net/en/plays/the-prague-burlesque-show/ypywc/+xyodm/
