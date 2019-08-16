Don't Miss: Beer festival, Etnopicnic and tango on the roof
MOVIES: Cornetto Trilogy at Kino Aero
Kino Aero is continuing with its sessions of the best film trilogies. This Saturday, the program is dedicated to the works of an English director, Edgar Wright. On the list are his Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End.
More info can be found here.
MARKETS: 1981 Secondhand Festival vol. 2 at Střelecký ostrov + Flea Market at Tylovo náměstí
The lovers of vintage and second-hand clothes will enjoy these two markets. The 1981 Secondhand Festival starts on Friday and is happening till Saturday, while Flea Market takes place on Saturday only.
More info is available here and here.
TASTING: Beer Festival in the Botanical Garden
On Saturday and Sunday, the visitors of the Fata Morgana greenhouse in the botanical garden in Troja will have a chance to taste a wide range of traditional Czech beers. At the same time, they can also enjoy a number of concerts, workshops, and a cooking show on Saturday.
For more info, click here.
FESTIVALS: Etnopicnic
On Saturday, Náprstek Museum will host an exotic fusion of Asian cultures known as Etnopicnic. The program of the festival will include music, dancing, food tasting and martial art performances from Japan, India, Thailand and more!
More info is available here.
LIFESTYLE: Yoga & Vegan Brunch
What is the most healthy way to spend a Sunday? Start the morning with a yoga session and continue with a vegan brunch! This event, organized in prostor39 is a perfect way to get positive energy for the upcoming week.
Link to Facebook event.
DANCE: Tango on the Lucerna Rooftop
On Sunday, Lucerna Rooftop will host an Argentine tango lesson. Drift through the evening in the rhythm of tango with the beautiful views of Prague, even more magnificent in the light of sunset, on the background.
Link to Facebook event.
