Don't Miss: Velvet Comedy Show, Latino Anděl and Festival of Illustration
Food’n Film at Manifesto Florenc on MONDAY. On the program this week is Paolo Sorrentino’s exquisite The Great Beauty.
Link to Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/384279728781111/
Velvet Comedy Show at Czech Inn Bar on TUESDAY. An English-friendly improv show presented by Prague-residing as well as traveling comedians.
Link to Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2127795057471088/
Latino Anděl on WEDNESDAY. From 8 AM till 8 PM, the pedestrian zone at Anděl will turn into a setting for a huge fiesta with meals and drinks from Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, Brazil, Guatemala and more. The festivity will be accompanied by the motifs of Cuban music and the sounds of fiery Spanish flamenco, listening to which one would find it difficult not to dance.
Link to Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2049603228472055/
Vernissage of the Festival of Illustration in Artrafika on THURSDAY. A combination of drawings, illustrations, and comic art exhibitions; of workshops, music performances and author readings, of body art and paint battles, this event aims to cultivate and spread inspiration and creativity.
Link to Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/332246767402398/
Summer is slowly approaching its end, yet the open-air beach parties are still going on! One of them will take place in Žluté Lázně on FRIDAY. Music, dancing, and refreshments - all in the best tradition of summer parties.
Link to Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/419226845348522/
