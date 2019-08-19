Tuesday, 20 August 2019

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
19 August 2019

“Strife is justice: The competition of individuals, groups, institutions, states, and empires constitutes nature’s supreme court.” Heraclitus, 535—475 BCE

To many, this may seem like a negative, even fatalistic perspective on one’s life. I get that, but like so many aphorisms, it also elicits another perspective. To me, Heraclitus is saying that persistence wins the day. He is reminding us that winning a competition—one that is worth winning—is not easy and it is not granted to you, no matter what your circumstances are. Justice is won by striving, not giving up until you receive a positive judgement from “nature’s” supreme court. Is the justice you seek worth the strife? If it is, now would be a good time to start.

Good luck on your journey!