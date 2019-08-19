Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
“Strife is justice: The competition of individuals, groups, institutions, states, and empires constitutes nature’s supreme court.” Heraclitus, 535—475 BCE
To many, this may seem like a negative, even fatalistic perspective on one’s life. I get that, but like so many aphorisms, it also elicits another perspective. To me, Heraclitus is saying that persistence wins the day. He is reminding us that winning a competition—one that is worth winning—is not easy and it is not granted to you, no matter what your circumstances are. Justice is won by striving, not giving up until you receive a positive judgement from “nature’s” supreme court. Is the justice you seek worth the strife? If it is, now would be a good time to start.
Good luck on your journey!
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.