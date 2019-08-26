Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"Absolute faith corrupts as absolutely as absolute power." Eric Hoffer
There is no better example of this concept than the Milgrim Experiment, which can be viewed on YouTube. In 1961, Yale professor, Stanley Milgrim conducted a series of experiments to study peoples’ reactions to directions given them by a person in authority, which were in direct conflict with their conscious—directions that would knowingly harm another human being. The outcome was quite disturbing. Milgram discovered that an alarmingly large percentage of people obeyed the directions they were given because of their blind faith and obedience to authority. To me, this well-known experiment points out the need for critical thinking, and for us to stand up and be counted when we are told to do, or see something that we know is not right—not only in day-to-day life, but in business as well. The next time you question something, remember Hoffer’s words and let them inspire you to do what you know is right.
Good luck on your journey!
