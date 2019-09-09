Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose." -- Steve Jobs
Much has been, and will continue to be, written about this icon of creativity and accomplishment. I agree that not all references to Steve Jobs’s management style are positive. However, one thing that can be said about him is that he had a way of crystalizing important thoughts and concepts efficiently into words that would, not only be remembered, but would have an impact on people. This quote is a chilling reminder of the importance of perspective, honest reflection, and a sense of urgency as we chart the course of our lives.
Good luck on your journey!
