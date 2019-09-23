Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"It's so much easier to suggest solutions when you don't know too much about the problem."
Malcolm Forbes
Basically, there are two types of people in meetings: Those who have something to say, and those who have to say something, and Forbes’s quote so beautifully describes the latter. But, in this little gem is also an admonition for those who truly want to be in the former category. If your brand is important to you, and you want to be viewed as a valued thought-partner, have the honesty to say you need to know more in order to make a meaningful contribution, then begin asking intelligent questions. This demonstration, which really amounts to impulse control and critical thinking, will pay great dividends in building and enhancing your brand as someone people want to have in important meetings. Is there an opportunity for you to try this today?
Good luck on your journey!
