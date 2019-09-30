Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"The only way to make a man trustworthy is to trust him." Henry Stimson
If ever there were a quote to describe the alchemy and possibility of human relations, this is it. Just to be clear, this is not an invitation to become delusional. It is not an absolute, and I can assure you there will be disappointing times. But, I can tell you there are few experiences in life that create such a strong sense of fulfillment no matter which side of the equation one is on—the one being trusted, or the one extending the trust. When it works, it’s nothing short of magic, but it can only work if you try it, and if you do, you’ll discover what I have: The fulfillment far outweighs the disappointment.
Good luck on your journey!
