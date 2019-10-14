Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"Inspiration is for amateurs. The rest of us just show up and get to work." -- Chuck Close
Some might note a bit of cynicism in this quote, but I see a deeper meaning to it. Inspiration is wonderful, not doubt about it. And, without it, many wonderful things would not even get thought of, let alone accomplished. The second sentence in the quote is the one that holds the important insight, though. To me, what Close is saying is that inspiration can only go so far, and after a while, the discipline, dedication and hard work are what actually get things done. This is what every “pro” knows and what, indeed, separates them from the amateurs. So, keep celebrating and enjoying those inspirational moments, but don’t forget what it takes to really make a difference.
Good luck on your journey!
