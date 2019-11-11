Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"It is a far, far better thing to have a firm anchor in nonsense than to put out on the troubled sea of thought." John Kenneth Galbraith
A giant of 20th century economic theory and an advisor to U.S presidents, Galbraith was also known for his acerbic and insightful wit, of which this quote is a wonderful example. Think about how relevant this is today in a polarized world where ideology and dogma seem to carry more weight than the open, honest dialogue of discovery. We can also see this in the business world, when people refuse to move beyond the perspective of personal interest to find solutions to problems that are for the good of the enterprise as a whole. Ask yourself, the next time you find yourself in an important discussion, are you willing to set out upon the troubled waters of thought to find the best possible answer?
Good luck on your journey!
